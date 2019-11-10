CEDAR FALLS – To Ken Atkinson, the 2015 Tom Hanks movie “Bridge of Spies” was more than just a suspenseful film. He lived it.
Atkinson, a 20-year history professor at the University of Northern Iowa, served in the “Berlin Brigade” of the U.S. Army in a divided Berlin during the Cold War in the mid-1980s.
“It was a different time,” he said, one which seems like ancient history to many of his UNI students. But in him, they have an eyewitness account of the tensions between the West and the Soviet Union. It was just prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago this month.
It was an event he said no one on either side could have imagined happening without a war, not even just a few years before it actually happened.
It was in 1987, shortly after Atkinson’s service, when U.S. President Ronald Reagan stood near the Brandenburg Gate and implored Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall,” that a whiff of freedom prompted events to take on a life of their own.
A native of Sterling Heights, Mich., Atkinson said he “decided to do something adventurous and join the Army” after he completed undergraduate studies at Oakland University in the Detroit area. “I wanted to go overseas,” he said. “I wanted to see all the great historical sites.” He was sent to Frankfurt, in what was then West Germany, after basic training.
He was told he had the choice of a “top assignment” — Berlin. A superior said, “We’re going to give you a special briefing. You’re crossing the Iron Curtain tonight.”
“My job was working as a document courier — carrying all these secret documents across the Iron Curtain,” he said.
He was quartered in same building in West Berlin where Hitler’s SS security forces stayed during World War II and where much of Hitler’s political opposition was assassinated during the infamous “Night of Long Knives” in 1934, in which he consolidated his power.
Atkinson said during his time in Berlin, heavily armed guards, attack dogs, blinding searchlights and secret documents passed to him for delivery in the middle of the night were the order of the day.
He passed between Western-occupied West Berlin, 110 miles deep within Soviet-occupied East Germany, and communist-dominated East Berlin largely without incident. That’s because Berlin was governed under a special arrangement reached at the end of World War II.
“We were not part of NATO,” the North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied against the Soviet-led Eastern bloc nations. “We were part of a World War II treaty. We were under World War II occupation laws. We were an occupation army. The Russians were our allies and the city was governed by the Russian, British, French and American generals.”
Despite the Cold War tensions all around it, Berlin was a city jointly administered by the victorious Allied powers from World War II who had defeated Nazi Germany.
So, within the confines of Berlin, the Soviets were still allies with their Cold War adversaries. That remained true until early 1990, a few months after the Berlin Wall fell. Though Atkinson was in Berlin 40 years after the end of World War II, as a uniformed American soldier, he was considered an ally when he passed from East to West Berlin. He even received a post-World War II occupation medal for his service.
That didn’t mean he had free run of the city. He moved under a security detail of East German police, who made sure he didn’t see too much, but at the same time ensured his safety.
While the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 to keep East German civilians from passing into the West, “as a Russian ally, I could go into East Berlin, and with that pass I could cross into East German territory.” He could ride his bicycle from one end of the wall to the other.
It was a bit of a charade, Atkinson acknowledged. For under that façade of cooperation among one-time allies, Atkinson was receiving classified documents to take back to the West from individuals he knew had to be in special operations units, who were receiving information from spies or “moles.” Those documents could not be taken from his person, nor could he look at them.
The Soviets performed similar intelligence gathering operations in West Berlin, Atkinson said. It was all part of a tacit espionage operation that allowed both sides to verify no offensive actions were being mounted by either side. He worked from Checkpoint Charlie, between East and West Berlin, to Checkpoint Bravo, between West Berlin and East Germany, and Checkpoint Alpha, between East and West Germany.
“Each night I would take documents to the airport and they would go out, a lot of sensitive correspondence. We were always followed,” he said. “For the most sensitive correspondence, I would take it by hand.”
“We had a train that would take us. One train each night. Because we were allies, the Russians had to allow a train to go through. Often I was the only one on it. It was a military train. I would carry all the secret documents. They’d come during in the daytime and give it to me — different spy units, and also for the U.S. consulate. You couldn’t ask what they were doing. Any information they could get from East Germany and get through the Wall, that’s the kind of stuff I was carrying.”
The Soviets would do their best to make passage difficult, though not impossible. Papers granting him passage were scrutinized extensively before the train was allowed to depart. If the spacing was off between his first and last name on the pass, the Soviets would argue his papers were out of order.
“I’d stay awake the whole night,” he said. “I knew I was heavily watched. If anything happened to me, if I didn’t arrive at the other end, it would be an international incident. So I felt very safe. When I was in East Berlin, I was followed everywhere (by) East German police, to make sure I wasn’t up to no good.”
West Berliners were friendly and appreciated the the presence of America and its allies, Atkinson said. “Everyone had relatives on the other side,” he said.
He had limited contact with heavily watched East Germans.
“You really couldn’t talk to them because it was such a police state,” he said.
Though he personally passed through “Checkpoint Charlie” many times, Atkinson said he saw the stark evidence of the communist occupation of half of the city. He saw the Berlin Wall, actually a double wall lined with anti-tank obstacles. The space between the walks was known as the “death strip,” where estimates are that between 125 and 206 people were killed trying to escape East Berlin. Another 800 may have been killed outside Berlin. An exact number was never available from the East German government.
Atkinson says now, 30 years later, he feels good about his service because the information he carried may have prevented a large-scale war between the United States and the Soviet Union.
“It was quite a very unusual time with all this stuff going on,” Atkinson said.
He said Reagan’s Berlin Wall speech, following by the U.S. beefing up conventional and tactical weapons, gave momentum to the pro-democracy movement that resulted in the Berlin Wall being toppled and the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union, which could not keep up with the U.S. arms effort. Pope John Paul II’s bold support of pro-democracy forces in his native Poland also was significant, Atkinson said.
In contrast, he said, today’s battle lines are less defined in the conflict between the West and terrorist organizations. Russia, a shadow of the former Soviet state, still seeks to destabilize the West and NATO.
“I tell the students it was a very different world in the Cold War. It was a very simple world. The Russians were on one side, we were here, you see a wall. There was a sanity to it , and you knew neither side’s going to use a nuclear weapon. Whereas today, the enemy doesn’t wear uniforms. It’s forever wars, who’s the enemy, who’s the friend?
Atkinson returned to Berlin last year through veterans foundations, and noted much in Berlin has been rebuilt from the postwar devastation still apparent during his service in the 1980s.
