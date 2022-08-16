UNI president's chief of staff leaving for Central Washington University position

CEDAR FALLS — Andrew Morse is departing from his role with the University of Northern Iowa’s senior leadership team to serve as chief of staff at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.

His last day at UNI will be Wednesday, and he will begin his new position Sept. 1.

The 2009 UNI graduate returned to Cedar Falls in 2017 to serve as assistant to the president for board and governmental relations before being promoted to chief of staff by President Mark Nook. After earning his bachelor’s degree at UNI, Morse received masters and doctorate degrees in higher education administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

“Andrew has had a phenomenal impact on UNI as a student leader and in his leadership role in the president’s office,” Nook said in a news release. “His work in federal relations helped garner important funding to support small and medium-sized manufacturers and STAR4D military painter training. He played a pivotal role in developing language that resulted in the Educators for America bill and helped build a relationship with the Meskwaki Nation that led to our Mission Stewardship Statement.

“The position at CWU is an excellent opportunity for Andrew to take the next step in his career,” he noted. “We are sad to see him go and, at the same time, excited to see his career continue to grow with this opportunity.”

As a member of the executive leadership team for President Jim Wohlpart at Central Washington, Morse will lead community, state and federal government relations. Additionally, as appointed by the university’s board of trustees, he will serve as its secretary, coordinating board communications and board appointments in collaboration with the office of the governor.

Wohlpart is UNI’s former provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.