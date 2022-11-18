UNI President Mark Nook named to AASCU board of directors

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities named University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook to its board of directors at the association’s annual conference in Carlsbad, California, on Tuesday.

Nook is one of six new board members nominated to serve a three-year term, expiring in 2025. The AASCU is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems whose members share a learning and teaching-centered culture, a historic commitment to underserved student populations, and a dedication to research and creativity that advances their regions’ economic progress and cultural development.

“This is an honor for the entire University of Northern Iowa,” said Nook. “Having UNI represented on the board gives our university more credibility nationally as a leader among public institutions.”

Graduation rates for UNI students stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by 5% over last year, and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.

UNI has the lowest net cost for Iowa residents, and its graduates hold the lowest average student loan debt of all public universities in Iowa. Overall, four of five UNI graduates and nine of 10 UNI transfer student graduates stay in Iowa to live and work after degree completion. These strong student outcomes, paired with affordability, lead to exceptional value for UNI students and for the state of Iowa.

Last week, the Board of Regents approved a proposal from the University of Northern Iowa to proceed with the planning, development and implementation of a bachelor of science in nursing program. Long-term projections by Iowa Workforce Development indicate that registered nurses represent the top employment need in the state that will require a four-year baccalaureate degree. Nook has indicated that he believes UNI is uniquely positioned to provide the combination of hands-on experience and curriculum necessary to serve the students and residents of Iowa.