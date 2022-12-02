UNI President Mark Nook appears on "Iowa Press"

DES MOINES — President Mark Nook recently sat down with “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television to discuss how the University of Northern Iowa is working to meet the academic needs of the state.

The episode, now available online, will be broadcast on Iowa Public Television tonight at 7:30 p.m. and repeat Sunday at noon.

In the interview, Nook discusses how UNI graduates benefit the entire state of Iowa. Ninety percent of UNI’s enrollment are Iowa residents, with 85% taking their first job in the state.

"Even those that are coming to us from out of state, once they graduate from UNI, 50% of them take their first job here in the state of Iowa and stay in the state of Iowa," Nook said.

Nook discusses UNI’s current tuition levels and how they are close to institutions in surrounding states.

The conversation also includes why UNI is adding a bachelor of science in nursing and highlights other programs of emphasis including business, manufacturing, and construction management programs.