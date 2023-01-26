UNI plays role in Iowa's high return on investment ranking for public higher education

CEDAR FALLS — A recent report of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity finds Iowa to have the third highest median return on investment when it comes to public systems of universities, regional colleges, community colleges and technical schools.

The non-partisan think-tank indicates that “Iowa State University is far and away the most valuable player in the Hawkeye State.” However, report author Preston Cooper said it’s more of a group effort when it comes to those states that perform well, not just one institution. He noted that the University of Northern Iowa has a number of strong programs contributing to the state’s high standing.

Return on investment, also known as ROI, compares the main financial benefit of college – the increase in lifetime income attributable to the degree – to the costs, including tuition and foregone earnings, and comes up with the amount a student can expect to gain financially from each individual degree.

“I think the value of our study is that we can really drill down into the institution and program level and tell you what this particular degree is going to earn you as a college student – not just what college is going to return you on average,” said Cooper.

Data provided by Cooper has UNI’s highest lifetime earners graduating with bachelor’s degrees related to construction management, industrial production technologies, electromechanical instrumentation, computer science, statistics, accounting, management information services and economics.

The university also is embarking on adding one of the “most valuable programs” in over half of state public university systems, according to the report. That’s a bachelor of science in nursing.

“I hope that students can use this data to make better choices regarding their own education and to help them figure out if this school that they’re applying to, attending – and potentially paying tens of thousands of dollars of tuition for – is really going to get me a good financial return,” said Cooper.

UNI officials aren’t surprised Iowa ranks highly as ROI is always top of mind for them.

Kristin Woods, UNI senior associate vice president for enrollment management and student success, said the university places a focus on student success in terms of degree completion and success after graduation – all while making sure it comes at an affordable cost.

“UNI has the lowest net cost of all public universities in Iowa right now and that’s something we work really hard to maintain,” she said.

Woods also points out UNI’s graduation rates have been increasing every year and it recently completed an update of the general education program “that’s shorter in length, with the same exceptional outcomes, so students are able to progress toward the degree in the timeline that they want.”

A lot of their work has to do with narrowing in on the value of degrees, but the leading charge is linking it to the in-demand occupations and needs of the state, said Kristin Moser, UNI assistant to the president and director of institutional effectiveness and planning.

Her office is working to better market the high value – attributed partially to the fact that UNI does a great job at making sure its graduates are employable after graduating.

“Sometimes, it’s challenging when we’re talking to 18 year olds and helping them understand the value,” said Moser. “They are often are wanting to look at what can I do this year or right now. So you have to have that big picture look. And you have to think about those life-time earnings and also the benefits that you see that aren’t related to earnings.”

How much they pay plays a role in the return on investment. UNI students recently have seen declining student loan debt on average.

“I want to make sure a particular student isn’t borrowing any more than what they need to and is being counseled on what they are doing to help pay for college as effectively as possibly,” said Tim Bakula, director of financial aid.

At the end of the day though, the median earnings are better for those with a bachelor’s degree compared to those without one – no matter the school.

“There is an initial investment, but the return is tremendous and, in Iowa, that return is near the top in the U.S., so we need to continue to remind people that the lifetime benefits of a degree are really exceptional,” said Woods.

