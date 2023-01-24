UNI plans Black History Month kickoff with dinner and show by Ayanna Gregory

Ayanna Gregory’s one-woman show is a tribute to her father’s life and a memoir of her upbringing as the daughter of a civil rights activist, portraying the sacrifices of her family and those of other freedom fighters.
Born in 1932 in St. Louis, Dick Gregory was an accomplished comedian and author and fervent civil rights leader. He was the father of 10 children, including Ayanna, and was known for his direct language when discussing race and racial inequality. He died in 2017 at the age of 84.
Ayanna describes the show as a gift that keeps on giving.
“It continues to change form and is transforming me in the process,” she said in a news release. “It is such an honor to stand as the continuum of such a powerful legacy.
“It is so important to me that my father knows who he is to me. Martin and Malcolm never got the chance to hear their children talk about them.”
First-grade classrooms from schools across Iowa were invited to participate in the Read-In, which is being held for the 17th year and will feature nationally known authors Dinah Johnson and Angela Johnson.
Kenneth B. Morris Jr., a descendant of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, will speak to “History, Human Rights and the Power of One,” in the keynote session at the African American Children and Families Conference, being held for the 13th year. Registration is open now. Learn more online at coe.uni.edu/aacf.
UNI’s Black Student Union, which recently celebrated its 50th year on campus, is also coordinating a series of events.
