UNI panel discusses policing changes in wake of black people being killed across the nation

From the perspective of the police, Fitzgerald said, “you’ve seen so many leaders shy away and retire” rather than address problems. He acknowledged it takes courage to “come in and create a culture shift.”

Still, since 2015, he has seen new leaders across the U.S. who “change policy and back that policy with action.” The problems occur, Fitzgerald added, “when we get away from the core value of what our jobs entail.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rhineberger said that in some cases “a lot of lip service” and more conversations may give police departments the appearance of change. However, “policies don’t mean anything if they’re not adhered to with the heart.”

Training “does not change people’s hearts,” she asserted. “It’s actually a change that goes much deeper — how we raise people and how we talk about race.”

As a professor, Rhineberger said, during the last five years “I talk a lot more about implicit bias.” She urges students to reflect on their actions and challenges them to seek self-improvement daily. Racist attitudes won’t change “until our white population looks in the mirror.”