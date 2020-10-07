UNI officials reviewing Trump executive order on diversity

CEDAR FALLS — A presidential executive order may cause a change in how the University of Northern Iowa conducts diversity training for its employees.

President Donald Trump issued the order Sept. 22 "to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating" among the federal workforce, its contractors and grant recipients. The order suggests that this "threatens to infect core institutions of our country" through workplace training

UNI and the state's two other publicly funded regents universities are reviewing the order in light of their own training programs to ensure they aren't violating its requirements.

"The university is assessing President Trump’s executive order to see whether and how it may apply to the university," Andrew Morse, UNI's assistant to the president for board and governmental relations, said in a statement. "UNI values diversity and proudly stands by its mission, vision, and values, which lift up education as a foundation for democracy and inclusion as a pillar of community."

Media reports say the University of Iowa in Iowa City is pausing all of its diversity and inclusion training for two weeks as it reviews the order. Iowa State University in Ames said it was reviewing the matter, according to the reports.

