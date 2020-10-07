UNI officials reviewing Trump executive order on diversity

CEDAR FALLS — A presidential executive order may cause a change in how the University of Northern Iowa conducts diversity training for its employees.
President Donald Trump issued the order Sept. 22 "to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating" among the federal workforce, its contractors and grant recipients. The order suggests that this "threatens to infect core institutions of our country" through workplace training
UNI and the state's two other publicly funded regents universities are reviewing the order in light of their own training programs to ensure they aren't violating its requirements.
"The university is assessing President Trump’s executive order to see whether and how it may apply to the university," Andrew Morse, UNI's assistant to the president for board and governmental relations, said in a statement. "UNI values diversity and proudly stands by its mission, vision, and values, which lift up education as a foundation for democracy and inclusion as a pillar of community."
Media reports say the University of Iowa in Iowa City is pausing all of its diversity and inclusion training for two weeks as it reviews the order. Iowa State University in Ames said it was reviewing the matter, according to the reports.
Trump's order identifies a "destructive ideology" that it claims "is grounded in misrepresentations of our country's history and its role in the world."
It continues: "This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are more important than our common status as human beings and Americans."
The order acknowledges that the federal government "is, and must always be, committed to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals before the law." It adds, "Training employees to create an inclusive workplace is appropriate and beneficial."
However, it contends, "Instructors and materials teaching that men and members of certain races, as well as our most venerable institutions, are inherently sexist and racist are appearing in workplace diversity trainings across the country, even in components of the Federal Government and among Federal contractors."
Noncompliance with the order's requirements could lead to government contracts being cancelled, entities being declared ineligible for future contracts and other potential sanctions.
