CEDAR FALLS — Cassie Mathes has been named director of University Relations at the University of Northern Iowa.
She is currently director of University Relations and Marketing at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. She will assume her new duties at UNI on Nov. 30.
Mathes replaces Scott Ketelsen, who left UNI in June to become the executive director of Communication, Alumni and External Relations for the University of Iowa’s College of Nursing.
“Cassie is an accomplished marketing and communications professional, and her strong higher education background will serve the University Relations team and the campus community well,” said UNI President Mark Nook. “I’m delighted that she will be a part of the Panther family and will bring her skills and expertise to UNI.”
Mathes holds a master’s degree in communication from Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Missouri Southern State University. Prior to her time at Missouri Southern, she served in a variety of roles within the Office of University Marketing and Communication at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan., and also worked at a newspaper and TV station.
