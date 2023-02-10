CEDAR FALLS — The Princeton Review has named the University of Northern Iowa’s on-campus Master of Business Administration program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2023.
“We’re honored to be again recognized as ‘A Best Business School’ by The Princeton Review, a recognition we have earned for well over a decade,” Leslie Wilson, dean of the College of Business, said in a news release. “This ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to academics, career placement, and ensuring our graduates are ready for business. Of all the university and college rankings, the Princeton Review ranking means the most to me because it is determined through the voices of our students.”
The list features the company’s profiles of 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs. In the profile of UNI, The Princeton Review editors include comments from students enrolled in the program who were surveyed for this project.
The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their selections for their annual lists, according to a news release about the rankings. The selections took into account data from surveys the company conducted in 2021-22 of administrators at the schools as well as surveys over the past three academic years of 20,300 students enrolled in the programs.
The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.
“What students tell us about their experiences at their b-schools contributes substantially to our school selections, profiles and ratings,” Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief, noted in the release. “We also factor data from our student surveys into our tallies of 17 of this project’s 18 categories of ranking lists.”
UNI’s placement on this list is just one of many accolades received by the top-ranked College of Business. It holds accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, an honor reserved for the top 5% of business schools globally. The cornerstone of this success is the small faculty-to-student ratio that allows for hands-on learning and a focus on personal development.
