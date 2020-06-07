You are the owner of this article.
UNI marketing department changing name to include entrepreneurship
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is changing the name of its marketing department to reflect the long-time inclusion of an entrepreneurship program.

It will become the department of marketing and entrepreneurship following approval of the Board of Regents on Thursday.

“Over the last 20 years we’ve had an entrepreneurship program located at the department of marketing,” UNI Provost Jim Wohlpart told the regent’s academic and student affairs committee. During that time, an entrepreneurship certificate was offered to all students.

Within the last five years, an entrepreneurship minor was created, which grew to 31 students by last fall. Wohlpart said students use a business model in the semester-long program to develop an idea and a full plan for a company. They work with existing Cedar Valley businesses on creating their plans.

