Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEWTON — UNI ADVANCE IOWA recently announced the launch of the Iowa Center for Employee Ownership, a groundbreaking initiative aimed to support and promote employee ownership in the state of Iowa.

By fostering a collaboration with public and private sectors, IA-CEO serves as a hub for resources, education and guidance for businesses looking to explore employee ownership models. A news release from the University of Northern Iowa said it will build economic resiliency to keep communities thriving to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was on hand to announce the launch during the Employee Ownership Conference hosted by ADVANCE IOWA at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Newton on May 11. The event brought together business leaders, experts and professionals to explore the benefits and potential of employee ownership.

The conference marked a significant milestone in the advancement of employee ownership in Iowa.

“We are proud to support the Employee Ownership Conference and the establishment of the Iowa Center for Employee Ownership,” Paul Kinghorn, director of ADVANCE IOWA, said in the release. “Employee ownership has a transformative effect on businesses, propelling innovation, fostering a sense of shared purpose and improving long-term sustainability. This conference exemplifies our commitment to assisting Iowa businesses to unlock their full potential to drive the Iowa economy forward.”

Principal was the title sponsor of the Employee Ownership Conference. IA-CEO will be located at UNI Business & Community Services, 8120 Jennings Drive, Suite 128 in Cedar Falls.

For more information on employee ownership and its benefits, contact ADVANCE IOWA online at advanceiowa.com.

Photos: University of Northern Iowa Friday Commencement CONGRATULATIONS, GRADUATES! UNI Graduation 2 UNI Graduation 3 UNI Graduation 4 UNI Graduation 5 UNI Graduation 6 UNI Graduation 7 UNI Graduation 8 UNI Graduation 9 UNI Graduation 10 UNI Graduation 11 UNI Graduation 12 UNI Graduation 13 UNI Graduation 14 UNI Graduation 15