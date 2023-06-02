CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced a new bachelor of art’s in sports administration. The degree will be available to students beginning in August.

The program includes both online and in-person delivery options and can be tailored to fit either part-time or full-time study schedules.

Part of UNI’s Department of Individual Studies, the program is designed to prepare students for management positions within the sports industry. Students will develop a core understanding of business concepts in the context of sports, leisure services, event and facilities management.

“For several years, we have offered a minor in this field, and we’re very excited to offer a more in-depth and highly flexible major option in sports administration,” Fabio Fontana, kinesiology professor and program coordinator said in a news release. “We know this in-demand employment opportunity will provide students with the foundation they need for a successful, fulfilling career in the sports industry.”

Students enrolling in the program will take a variety of courses in business, communication, sports administration, sports marketing, sports event management and technology. Additionally, they will participate in a hands-on internship experience in the field.

Those interested can learn more and apply at online.uni.edu/sports-admin.

