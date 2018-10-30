WATERLOO — Directors of the University of Northern Iowa’s jazz bands provide opportunities each year for students to perform at venues around the Cedar Valley.
“We book a couple of off-campus dates each semester,” said Professor Chris Merz, director of jazz studies in UNI’s school of music, usually at clubs. “It’s sort of the heritage of the music. It kind of grew up in the clubs.”
But when a gig fell through recently, the directors came up with another idea — playing at an area high school.
On Thursday, UNI’s three jazz bands will hold a 7 p.m. concert at East High School’s auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public. East is located at 214 High St.
Merz, director of UNI’s Jazz One Band, noted they haven’t performed at East during his 19 years with the program. “Kind of excited about it,” he said, noting its a good community outreach and a chance for the bands to play a concert before their big campus performance. Concerts at high schools could even become a regular part of the off-campus shows, depending on the bands’ ability to book future club shows.
The other directors are Assistant Professor Michael Conrad, who leads Jazz Band Two, and graduate student Isaac Schwartz, who leads Jazz Band Three.
Often, the late-night club performances help the directors avoid conflicts with other music programs their students may be involved in. “This Thursday we were able to move it into that earlier time slot,” said Conrad, noting they scheduled the concert after finding an open evening.
The show is an opportunity to build connections with band students at the high school. “Rather than try to get their students over here (at the university) for a concert, just bring it to them,” said Conrad, who was a band director at West High School from 2013 to 2015.
East band director Joelle Smith was approached by the directors a few weeks ago while participating in a professional development session at UNI.
“They were just looking for a place to play on that date,” she said. “The fact that it’s a free concert is a bonus, because usually their concerts at UNI are not free.”
Smith is, of course, promoting the concert to her band students. A meal will even be provided for the college students that East’s band students are invited to be a part of, as well. She hopes to draw more than her students for the show, though.
“I’m encouraging the entire community to come out,” said Smith. “Just to get as many people as we can into the auditorium.”
