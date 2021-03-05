UNI inviting Cedar Valley residents on six-week online racial equity 'Quest' starting Monday

The program is sponsored by UNI’s Office of the Provost. It was inspired by Eddie Moore Jr.’s 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge, which McGeough said has curated “some of the best resources across the web.” She put out a request to the community for materials in October and “I think we got somewhere around 60 submissions from people” that helped shape the Quest’s design.

“I hope that it sparks people’s curiosity around the topic of racial equity and that they’re inspired to have conversations with people in the community,” said McGeough. “I also hope that it’s helped them locate resources.”

Marcy Seavey, UNI’s STEM coordinator, has been participating in the program with a group of eight university faculty and staff. She also submitted an item that is included in the online information.

“It’s really nice to look at all of these resources and think about what as a community can we do to really change the Cedar Valley and campus,” she said. Group participants were spurred to rethink some of what they’re doing individually in classes as well as some of what is done at the university level. They talked about the diversity future teachers need to be prepared for, even if they’re working in a rural part of Iowa.