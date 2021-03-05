UNI inviting Cedar Valley residents on six-week online racial equity 'Quest' starting Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is inviting Cedar Valley residents on a quest with the hope of starting conversations around racial injustice.
“Cultivating Justice: A Quest Toward Racial Equity” launches its second six-week program Monday. It consists of a wide variety of online resources either created or nominated by community members. Registration is still open at quest.uni.edu and there is no cost to participate.
“Each week you receive a newsletter that will help you move through the material in a meaningful way,” said Danielle McGeough, a UNI professor of communication and media who is spearheading the project. It includes essays, videos, performances, artwork, music, podcasts, toolkits, events and more. There are also questions for individuals or groups to contemplate and answer afterwards.
“And people can go on this quest individually or they can do it as a group,” she said, noting that it will take about two hours each week to consume and reflect on the material. The university will even connect participants to a group, if they’d like.
The first program participants started at the end of January and are just finishing up their six-week run.
“Right now, we have around 600 people registered for the Quest,” said McGeough, 400 in the first round and 200 starting Monday. It has included people of all ages and from a variety of backgrounds. “I would say about 50% of the people on the Quest are connected to UNI in some way.”
The program is sponsored by UNI’s Office of the Provost. It was inspired by Eddie Moore Jr.’s 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge, which McGeough said has curated “some of the best resources across the web.” She put out a request to the community for materials in October and “I think we got somewhere around 60 submissions from people” that helped shape the Quest’s design.
“I hope that it sparks people’s curiosity around the topic of racial equity and that they’re inspired to have conversations with people in the community,” said McGeough. “I also hope that it’s helped them locate resources.”
Marcy Seavey, UNI’s STEM coordinator, has been participating in the program with a group of eight university faculty and staff. She also submitted an item that is included in the online information.
“It’s really nice to look at all of these resources and think about what as a community can we do to really change the Cedar Valley and campus,” she said. Group participants were spurred to rethink some of what they’re doing individually in classes as well as some of what is done at the university level. They talked about the diversity future teachers need to be prepared for, even if they’re working in a rural part of Iowa.
Kaye Englin, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, is part of a group of 10 participants. She went through the program to be part of the conversation “that the community and the nation are engaged in.” The Quest also dovetailed with a current focus at her nonprofit.
“At the community foundation, we launched a racial equity effort last summer,” she said. The organization is “taking a deep dive into our operational model, looking at our grant-making process. We’ve actually established a racial equity funding stream to reach out to efforts in our community” addressing such matters.
Englin’s involvement is bringing into focus for her the number of people in the community working toward racial equity. “I think there really is that genuine interest and desire and commitment to make this a better community for everyone,” she said.
McGeough, who said she is not done developing the website as a resource, hopes to put out another call for materials.
“We would like the website to grow and to represent even more of what is happening.” She is also “cooking up ideas to bring people together who have gone through the Quest to organize on-the-ground work.”
Contact McGeough by email with any questions about the program at quest@uni.edu.
