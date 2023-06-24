CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is launching its first-ever engineering degree.

It’s one of two new science and engineering programs beginning in fall 2024, which will help the university meet the needs of some of the state’s larger employers.

UNI officials say those employers will greatly benefit from the opening of the new Applied Engineering Building next year as well as existing the expertise and facilities tailored toward metal casting, manufacturing engineering technology and material science.

The Bachelor of Science in Materials Science & Engineering will emphasize the properties of metals – a core strength of the Applied Engineering & Technical Management Department – and will leverage the foundry science facilities and materials science expertise in the Physics and Chemistry & Biochemistry Departments.

The second program, the Bachelor of Science in Materials Science Engineering Technology, takes a more applied, industry-based and manufacturing approach. The program will leverage the existing facilities and strengths in metal casting along with additive and subtractive metal manufacturing applications.

According to UNI, Iowa companies – including John Deere, Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, Doerfer Engineering, and A.Y. McDonald – have indicated a need for graduates from both programs. Additionally, these companies will provide opportunities for internships and senior projects.

“These programs will provide students with extensive hands-on experience using advanced equipment, training them to find solutions to real-world problems and improve people’s lives,” Lisa Riedle, head of the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management, said in a news release. “Smaller class sizes at UNI provide undergraduate students frequent and consistent opportunities for interacting with the UNI faculty members teaching the classes, who hold Ph.D. degrees in engineering or physics.”

The new programs will utilize advanced equipment for producing and testing materials in UNI’s Metal Casting Center and the Foundry 4.0 Center, which are administered by the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management.

Students will employ modern instrumentation for characterizing the physical and chemical properties of materials in the Physics and Chemistry & Biochemistry departments.

Furthermore, students will have opportunities to participate in paid materials research projects funded by agencies such as NASA, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

