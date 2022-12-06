UNI Interpreters Theatre presenting "Some Pardoned, Some Punished"

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "Some Pardoned, Some Punished" at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 through 10.

The show will play in the UNI Interpreters Theatre in Lang Hall 040.

The story follows a modern-day "Romeo and Juliet" story at a high school theater department. As the actors get closer to opening night, the audience finds themselves hoping for them to form an offstage romance, but wondering if these star-crossed lovers can make it through. Hear the stories that actors often leave backstage and what it really takes for a person to play their part.

This will be the directorial and playwriting debut for Sam Trumpold, a sophomore majoring in communication-theater teaching. They wrote the play during the spring 2022 semester.

The show is free but seating is limited. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite.