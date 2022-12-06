UNI Interpreters Theatre presenting "Some Pardoned, Some Punished"

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "Some Pardoned, Some Punished" at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 through 10.
The show will play in the UNI Interpreters Theatre in Lang Hall 040.
The story follows a modern-day "Romeo and Juliet" story at a high school theater department. As the actors get closer to opening night, the audience finds themselves hoping for them to form an offstage romance, but wondering if these star-crossed lovers can make it through. Hear the stories that actors often leave backstage and what it really takes for a person to play their part.
This will be the directorial and playwriting debut for Sam Trumpold, a sophomore majoring in communication-theater teaching. They wrote the play during the spring 2022 semester.
The show is free but seating is limited.
Eventbrite.
Photos: UNI volleyball falls to Minnesota in NCAA second round
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 1
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 3
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff, left, Emily Holterhaus, center, and Carly Spies celebrate on the court after scoring against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 5
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 7
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert attacks the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 9
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies serves the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 11
Northern Iowa's Baylee Petersen bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 13
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 15
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert bumps the ball against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 17
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto leaps to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Minnesota 19
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel, left, and Carly Spies attempt to make a block at the net against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
