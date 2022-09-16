UNI Interpreters Theatre opening fall season with "Roses Are Red"

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Interpreters Theatre is opening its fall season with “Roses Are Red,” a live performance radio play, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The Interpreters Theatre is located in room 040 of Lang Hall.

The play follows Cayenne Pepper, the protagonist on an episode of a fictional podcast called “Crime Shape Shifters.”

On Valentine’s Day morning, Pepper wakes up to find a rose and poem outside her door, which is the calling card of the town’s notorious serial killer. The hosts of the podcast join the victims of the crimes to retell their story.

The radio play is written and directed by UNI senior Emma Kossayian, who is majoring in communication-theater and English teaching. She directed two original one-act plays last spring and this will be her first time directing a more extensive play.

“When the Interpreters Theatre offered me another director position for my last semester, I knew this was the perfect time to put on this show,” said Kossayian. “This cast and crew are an amazing team that I could not do the show without. I am honored to have this experience be my final hurrah before I go off to student teach in the spring.”

Tickets are free but limited. They are available on eventbrite.com by searching the play’s name.