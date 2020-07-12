UNI international students fear new ICE rules could derail graduation plans

WATERLOO – For Estefania Ravasio Corrales, the coronavirus is a double whammy. There’s a risk of becoming seriously ill. For her and other international students, it also brings risk of deportation.
A recent change in federal regulations for international students has left the University of Northern Iowa senior in fear she may not graduate. Students studying in the U.S. on F-1 visas are barred from taking classes solely online.
“It’s scary and disheartening,” she said. “A lot of plans are falling apart.”
International students attending U.S. colleges that plan to operate entirely online this fall because of COVID-19 are not allowed to remain in the country, according to new regulations released Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
UNI has announced plans to resume classes with a mix of in-person and online courses this year, allowing international students to stay — for now.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty,” said Ravasio Corrales of Perez Celedon, Costa Rica. “The current decision could change at any moment because the numbers are rising here and in other states.”
Under the new rules, the State Department will not issue visas to international students who study online, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not allow them to enter the country.
Due to the pandemic, Ravasio Corrales’ internship and testing required for her to graduate were canceled.
“We are anxious and nervous because you can’t plan. We don’t know what the next step is going to be,” she said.
If coronavirus cases continue to increase and UNI classes return to an online-only format, hundreds of international students will be forced to return home at a time when some countries are restricting entry to anyone from the U.S. Students who are unable to return home could face deportation. Some face financial challenges to even get home on such short notice. Ravasio Corrales said flights to her home in Costa Rica can cost between $1,000 and $2,000.
If she can’t get home on her own, she faces the deportation process, which can mean being sent to a detention center for sometimes lengthy stays.
“We don’t know if we’re going to have to fly out in two weeks or four months,” she said.
UNI’s international offices have been inundated with concerns about the announcement, said Kristi Marchesani, associate director of admissions and director of international recruitment and admissions at UNI.
Nothing positive
Last fall, 385 students from 60 countries were enrolled at UNI, a number Marchesani expects will decrease.
“The decrease in new international students in the U.S. that we have started to experience in the past years is an unfortunate trend that only weakens the university experience for everyone,” she said.
“It is hard to comprehend any positives to this rule modification considering the hardship it will put on students and the added difficulty to universities already trying to make the best decisions for the health and benefit of their students.” The new rules also force international students to attend in-person classes during a pandemic, defying public health advisories on mitigating the spread of the virus.
“It’s such a sweeping change, and it came out of nowhere, at least for me,” said, Triet Ngo, a UNI senior from Hanoi, Vietnam.
For Ngo, wearing a mask in public is nothing new. His home city of more than 8 million is one of the world’s most polluted cities. Ngo remembers the MERS outbreak in his home country in 2012.
“I have been wearing masks for years,” he said. “But the outbreak scare would just last a few weeks, not months.”
Ngo said his family at home is concerned for him as “the situation is pretty much under control over there in Vietnam.”
“They’re probably not coming to the U.S. anytime soon, and I don’t think I can go back there any time soon,” he said, noting flights are heavily restricted from the U.S. “It’s hard to find a ticket home.”
The UNI Offices of Admissions and International Programs are coordinating with current and prospective students who may be affected by the federal action.
“UNI is deeply disappointed by the federal government’s announcement that it will discontinue an online course waiver for international students that prevents deportation as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Schmadeke, UNI public relations manager. “This decision sends the wrong message about the value international students bring to the university community and has added to the stress and uncertainty many of our students face. In addition, we are in communication with Congress about our concerns with the impact this ruling will have on our students and university.
Urging reversal
Helen Harton, a UNI professor for more than 20 years, has worked with many international students. She has written members of Congress, urging them to reconsider.
“I’m very concerned about the new guidance from ICE that would require international students to immediately go home if the pandemic forces their school to go online mid-semester,” she wrote.Harton said the new rules are a problem for not only international students, but American students, universities and the U.S. economy. International students added $45 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018, according to the Commerce Department.
Harton also said attending classes online while living in another country can be nearly impossible due to varied time zones.
“Synchronous classes may meet at 3 a.m. Chinese time. Some programs professors use (Gmail, Zoom) are banned in some countries,” she said. “This ruling will make the U.S. less attractive for international students for years to come. That means lost tuition for universities, but it also means less innovation from their research and less rich classroom and extracurricular experiences for our American students.”Also, she said, graduate students with assistantships can’t be paid by the university if they are in another country, even if they could do the work remotely.
“Please use your influence to get this extremely short-sighted and cruel ruling changed. Pandemics call for flexibility,” Harton wrote in her letter to Congress.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Trump administration in federal court Wednesday, seeking to block a directive that would strip foreign college students of their visas if the courses they take this fall are entirely online, according to the New York Times.
For more information on UNI’s plans, go to https://isso.uni.edu/immigration-updates.
071020jr-jensen-search-1
071020jr-jensen-search-2
071020jr-jensen-search-3
070820jr-jensen-search-5
070820jr-jensen-search-6
070820jr-jensen-search-2
070820jr-jensen-search-3
070820jr-jensen-search-4
070820jr-jensen-search-1
070820jr-search-b
070820jr-search-1
071020jr-jensen-found-a
071020jr-jensen-found-b
071020jr-jensen-found-3
071020jr-jensen-found-2
071020jr-jensen-found-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.