UNI hosts ‘Our Stories: Women of Afghanistan’ panel discussion Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host a panel discussion of Afghan women and their stories Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Lang Hall Auditorium.

"Our Stories: Women of Afghanistan" will feature panelists from various parts of the country discussing life in Afghanistan and the current situation facing Afghan women today. Panelists include Hakima Afzaly, Hasina Jalal, Zamira Saidi, Zuhal Salim and Roquiya Sayeq.

Discussion will focus on the legal status of women during the era of the Taliban rule and the subsequent period when the United States played an instrumental role in the transition toward a democratic Afghanistan. Panelists will share their individual experiences regarding the cultural factors that affected the legal status of women. The moderated panel will be followed by an audience question and answer session.