CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is taking a more hands-on approach with potential students as it strives to grow enrollment during the coming years.
Under a new effort called the Panther Promise Program, the UNI staff member who recruits a high school student will remain involved as that person goes through the financial aid and admissions process. Once a recruit enrolls and arrives on campus, that same staff member will be involved in the student’s academic advising.
“The staff we’re training are available to do all three things,” said Robert Smith, who developed the idea. The director of UNI’s Center for Urban Education in Waterloo looked at both how his staff works with students in the federally-funded Trio programs and how universities work with athletes they have recruited.
Trio, which is hosted at UNI-CUE, provides outreach and support services primarily for students who come from a low-income family or are part of the first generation to attend college. University sports departments work closely with athletes to ensure they keep up academically and remain eligible to participate on the court or field.
“We are marrying a coaching model with a Trio program model,” said Provost Jim Wohlpart. “That’s kind of the concept that Robert came up with.”
Students in the program visit the university for a half day, during which time they apply for admission at no cost.
The new approach comes as UNI sets a goal to reach an enrollment of 13,500 in the next five years, which was announced by President Mark Nook earlier this fall. Currently, 11,212 students are enrolled at the university, a drop of almost 700 from a year ago.
“It’s a very innovative approach, a very innovative model,” said Nook, of the Panther Promise Program. “These kinds of models will be essential in the work that we do.”
Smith noted that the recruitment effort won’t be limited to students who meet certain qualifications.
“We’re going after the best students, we’re going after minority students,” he said. “There are no income guidelines to this.”
Administrators are targeting a broad area ranging from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids and the rural communities in between. “We’re taking that concept that we do at UNI-CUE and we’re taking it across eastern Iowa,” said Smith. The center’s Trio programs serve students in a smaller area that includes six northeast Iowa counties.
Wohlpart said the efforts of Smith’s staff laid the groundwork to arrange visits by high schools across the region. “These are personal relationships the UNI-CUE staff has built with teachers and principals,” he noted.
So far, UNI has scheduled visits for about 1,800 juniors and seniors from 25 schools this semester. By the end of the academic year, officials expect to have about 3,000 students visit the university through the program.
Wohlpart said UNI will also be expanding programs that provide orientation sessions and mentors to new students. These programs are designed to support under-represented minority and first-generation college students. The recruiting effort is expected to result in more students enrolling who fit those profiles.
