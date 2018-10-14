CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s Homecoming celebration will kick off Monday through Oct. 21. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.”
2018 Homecoming schedule highlights:
- Homecoming Kickoff, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Lawther Field (rain location is Maucker Union).
- UNI Soccer vs. Drake, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
- College Hill Homecoming Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, College Hill.
- UNI Volleyball vs. Drake, 7 p.m., Friday, McLeod Center.
- Pep rally, 8 p.m., Friday, West Gym.
- Panther Pacers Homecoming 5K, 8 a.m., Saturday.
- Alumni welcome tent, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 1012 W. 23rd St., across from the UNI Bookstore.
- Panther Football Fan Zone Tailgate, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, west of the UNI-Dome.
- UNI Football vs. South Dakota State, 4 p.m. Saturday, UNI-Dome.
- UNI Volleyball vs. Marquette, 2 p.m., Oct. 21, McLeod Center.
The 2018 Homecoming Parade is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday. This year’s grand marshal is Sandy Stevens, ‘62. The parade route runs along College and 23rd Streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.