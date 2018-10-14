Try 1 month for 99¢
UNI homecoming

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s Homecoming celebration will kick off Monday through Oct. 21. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.”

2018 Homecoming schedule highlights:

  • Homecoming Kickoff, 5:30 p.m., Monday, Lawther Field (rain location is Maucker Union).
  • UNI Soccer vs. Drake, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
  • College Hill Homecoming Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, College Hill.
  • UNI Volleyball vs. Drake, 7 p.m., Friday, McLeod Center.
  • Pep rally, 8 p.m., Friday, West Gym.
  • Panther Pacers Homecoming 5K, 8 a.m., Saturday.
  • Alumni welcome tent, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 1012 W. 23rd St., across from the UNI Bookstore.
  • Panther Football Fan Zone Tailgate, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, west of the UNI-Dome.
  • UNI Football vs. South Dakota State, 4 p.m. Saturday, UNI-Dome.
  • UNI Volleyball vs. Marquette, 2 p.m., Oct. 21, McLeod Center.

The 2018 Homecoming Parade is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday. This year’s grand marshal is Sandy Stevens, ‘62. The parade route runs along College and 23rd Streets.

