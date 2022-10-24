 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNI holds haunted greenhouse event

  • Updated
  • 0
NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa botanical garden is holding its first haunted greenhouse "The BOOtanical Center of Horrors" on Friday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. 

Participants will experience the "classroom of creepy curiosities" with hands-on activities before being led through the greenhouses at night. Caution is recommended, as there will be flashing lights, uneven pathways, loud noises and disturbing images throughout.

All ages are welcomed. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese astronauts capture incredible photos of Earth from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News