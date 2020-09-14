UNI hits low point on student quarantine and isolation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has hit a low point in the number of students in quarantine and isolation on campus this fall.

According to department of residence figures reported on UNI’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there were 30 students in quarantine and one in isolation as of Monday. The university’s numbers have been trending down since Sept. 3, when the department reported 91 students in quarantine and 32 in isolation. There have been fewer students in both categories for each subsequent Thursday and Monday report.

Students are quarantined away from others for 14 days when they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Students are asked to self isolate for 10 days if they are diagnosed with the disease.

UNI’s student health center reported 20 positive coronavirus tests during the week of Sept. 7-13, according to a Monday update of the dashboard. A total of 147 tests were administered with the other 127 cases negative. That is a positivity rate of 13.61% for the week.

During the same week, there were 13 new self-reported student and employee cases, which can duplicate health center cases. Since Sept. 1, there have been 48 self-reported cases, one of them an employee.