UNI health center reports growing number of positive COVID-19 cases

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 27 cases of COVID-19 during the past week, the highest number since early September.
A total of 117 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 19-25, for a positivity rate of 23.08%. The health center last reached a similar positivity rate during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, when it was 23.03% and 35 students tested positive. The prior week, Aug. 24-30, the positivity rate was 32.14% and 54 students tested positive. By late September and during earlier weeks in October, the positivity rate was below 10% with between seven and 13 positive cases each week.
The total number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 1,304, 221 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
The department of residence reported Monday that 15 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the week of Oct. 19-25, there were 26 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Two of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 159 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 11 of them employees.
Wartburg College in Waverly reported seven positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week. The number of positive cases last week rose from three students on Oct. 19 to nine on Saturday.
As of Monday, seven people were in isolation and 65 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 0.34%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
