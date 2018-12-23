CEDAR FALLS – Students enrolled at community colleges in Iowa and across the U.S. who hope to transfer to the University of Northern Iowa may now be able to earn additional scholarships as a result of a new joint student success initiative in partnership with online college preparedness platform RaiseMe.
On RaiseMe, community college students can earn incremental “micro-scholarships” for strong academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities and other achievements that support their progress towards successful associate’s degree completion and eventual transfer to their four-year college of choice. UNI is one of only four Iowa institutions and the only public university in Iowa that awards transfer students through RaiseMe.
Transfer students must have a cumulative college GPA of a 3.25 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) and earned more than 30 credit hours to be eligible to earn micro-scholarships from UNI on RaiseMe. Additionally, students must be currently enrolled at a community college and receiving need-based financial aid. Students can earn up to $1,000, which can be renewed for a second year at UNI by maintaining a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment.
More details are at finaid.uni.edu/raiseme-cctransfers.
UNI also awards students enrolling directly from high school on RaiseMe. Similar to community college transfer students, Iowa high school students must demonstrate financial need to earn on RaiseMe. Both transfer and high school seniors can earn through Jan. 15 and must also apply and submit their FAFSA by this date.
The offering is a part of a broader movement among two-year and four-year universities across the nation to provide additional resources to students in supporting their transfer pathways and their student success. Since the start of the year, 40 four-year colleges across the country have launched micro-scholarship programs for community college students on RaiseMe, serving thousands of community college students hoping to transfer to four-year colleges across the country.
