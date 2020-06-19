UNI gallery to present online exhibition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- In order to continue providing exceptional educational art experiences for students and patrons and to offer an alternative for those cautious of public gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an online art exhibition titled "Visions of Place: Complex Geographies in Contemporary Israeli Art."

This International Art and Artists exhibition will be available from Aug. 24 through Oct. 3 by way of the Gallery website at https://gallery.uni.edu/

“While most people are currently unable to travel, meet with artists face to face or interact with art in public spaces, we feel a compulsion to animate the imagination by whatever means possible,” said Darrell Taylor, director of the UNI Gallery of Art. “This presentation allows the viewer a means by which to journey to a storied location, meet dynamic artists, and encounter splendidly made and socially relevant art and ideas.”