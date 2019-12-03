CEDAR FALLS—The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present a Bachelor of Fine Arts group exhibition from Thursday through Dec. 19.
The gallery doors will open and an opening reception will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the south lobby of the Kamerick Art Building.
- Allie Christisen of Bettendorf, will present an exhibition titled “Not Gross: An Exhibition of Self-Portraits.” Christisen’s work is concerned with the experiences she has with her body in relation to societal standards of femininity. Through traditional techniques of printmaking, her work displays stigmatized features of her body in a delicate and intimate manner.
- Andrew P. Dickerson of West Des Moines, will present an exhibition titled “Something More.” Dickerson is a photographer who captures scenes and interactions from everyday life and features a series of images that focus on quiet, poetic moments.
- Abigail Rose Hedley of Dubuque, will present an exhibition titled “Dwelling.” Hedley works in various sculptural media with a focus in both fiber and metal. “Dwelling” is a collection of sculptural objects with recognizable themes of home that act as placeholders for deeply embedded content.
- Rachel Kopriva of Traer, will present an exhibition titled “Impressions.” Kopriva states, “In my work I am attentive to the way in which transparent or reflective objects are transformed by other objects in their environment, and I view these objects as a metaphor. Like humans, they are constantly reflecting their image on to others and are molded by individuals that they surround ourselves with.”
- Whitney McGill of Merrillville, Ind., will present an exhibition titled “Our Hair is our Crown.” McGill states, “As a woman of color, hair is important to my identity and culture. In my work, I am showing the beauty of black women’s hair by having vibrant colors in my paintings.”
- Joel Wisner of Mason City, will present an exhibition titled “Feeds.” According to Wisner, “I’m a fry-by-fry kinda guy, valuing repetition and detailed focus on the individual characteristics of likewise things.” Wisner’s exhibition utilizes drawing and printmaking as documentation of fast food and social media newsfeed experiences.
In addition, the gallery will continue “The Many Voices of Art.” Located in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the Gallery, this UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition was co-curated by Dr. Adelman and Gallery Director Darrell Taylor and features art by Bronislaw Bak, Steven Bigler, Ralph Haskell, Käthe Kollwitz, Jean Lurçat.
All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.
