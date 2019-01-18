CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition titled “An Art Collection Travelogue” from now until March 2. The gallery is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
At 6 p.m. Thursday in the Kamerick Art Building, Room 111, artist Paul Valadez will present a lecture titled “The Potlatch Project, the Artwork of Paul Valadez.” An opening reception will follow.
“An Art Collection Travelogue” is a UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition curated by Gallery Director Darrell Taylor that features the installation “Paper Border” by Paul Valadez, 11 large-scale drawings from Mary Frisbee Johnson’s “Navigating” series, newly acquired ceramics by Dean and Gunnar Schwarz and a remarkably pristine tapa bark cloth from the Polynesian island of Tonga. Most of these artworks are being displayed for the first time.
Also, the gallery will present an exhibition in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the gallery, a UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition titled “In and After the Anthropocene.” It will be open to the public on the following dates: now through March 2, March 25-April 20 and April 29-May 11.
“In and After the Anthropocene” was co-curated by Elizabeth Sutton and Taylor. Sutton states, “In order to mark humans’ profound impact to the Earth and its organisms, Dutch chemist Paul Crutzen popularized the term “Anthropocene” to denote a new geological epoch. The art selected for this exhibition suggests varieties of life from a human perspective, and it provides views into spaces, pre- and post-human. Thus art, as ever, can serve as a reflection of our narcissism as a species.”
The exhibition includes artworks by British printmaker Elisabeth Frink, Chicago artist Phyllis Bramson, San Diego artist Suda House and a large-scale woodcut by Hannah March Sanders who is printmaking area head at Southeast Missouri State University. Other artworks include a stone carving by Zimbabwean artist Fanizani Akuda and screenprints by Korean ceramist Sunkoo Yuh and American artist Mark Dion, which were completed in the UNI Printmaking Labs under the direction of professors Tim Dooley and Aaron Wilson.
Finally, Valadez’s screenprint, “Abuela,” will be displayed for the first time.
All events are free and open to the public. The gallery is located on the main floor of the Kamerick Art Building, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment.
