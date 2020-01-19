UNI Gallery of Art presents 'Empowered'

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art exhibition “Empowered” opens Tuesday.
The exhibition, co-curated by art history professor Elizabeth Sutton and gallery director Darrell Taylor, features paintings, ceramics and photography by women, people of color and queer artists. The artists include Gladys Nilsson, Birgit Skiold, Sister Mary Corita Kent and Yayoi Kusama as well as UNI art instructors and alumni.
Objects from UNI Special Collections are also on display, including a selection of 19th-century Godey’s Lady’s books with fashion prints that were hand-colored by women.
“To have power is to have agency,” Sutton said. “To be empowered is to recognize and use it. This exhibition showcases work by women, people of color, and queer artists who have used their creative capacity to claim agency through art.”
“By bringing us together, art multiplies individual talents and helps us recognize the power of each of us, empowering each other.”
“Empowered,” will be open to the public from now through Feb.29; March 23-April 18; and April 27-May 9. The gallery will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of the Kamerick Art Building.
