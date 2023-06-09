CEDAR FALLS – An enhanced patron experience is the impetus for new construction this summer on the largest project at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center since its inception in 2000.

The facility saw more than 100 dignitaries, supporters and patrons gather outside Thursday to celebrate the “groundbreaking” on the $14.9 million expansion and renovation -- all funded by private donations.

“With this investment today, it will continue to be a beacon of artistic brilliance, a source of inspiration, part of the social glue of our shared experiences and a catalyst for the cultural growth of our university and the Cedar Valley for years to come,” said Robert Frederick, president of the Gallagher Bluedorn Friends board of directors.

Groups lined up to grab shovels and flip some dirt at 8201 Dakota St. while grabbing photos as keepsakes. An ensemble played music in the background and refreshments were served on a warm summer day in celebration of the milestone.

The future high-end, upscale Marquee Lounge was the cause for much of the excitement. It will lend a place for around 150 friends and family to congregate before and after events on two floors with high-end finishes, a built-in bar and expanded food options.

Another facet of the project will be a more dynamic, versatile entry plaza where more points of service and restrooms will be available for patrons.

Fundraising for the work included 344 individual donors who contributed as part of the University of Northern Iowa's $250 million “Our Tomorrow” campaign. So far, $14.2 million has been raised for the Gallagher Bluedorn renovation. Officials hope to raise the rest by the end of the year.

“We wouldn’t be adding to a building if we hadn’t built this building in the first place, and this building got built the way all buildings have gotten built in the Cedar Valley, and that is by the people of the Cedar Valley,” said Steve Carignan, executive director of the Gallagher Bluedorn. “Turns out we don’t have a lot of billionaires, but what we do is we build things because we bring people together that care about it, and people do what they can.

“Whenever we do one of these projects, it’s a heavy lift by lots of people, and I think that actually makes it special.”

Work began about a week ago on what will be 16-18 months of construction led by Henkel Construction, the general contractor.

Among the speakers Thursday was UNI President Mark Nook, who related that his wife became especially enthusiatic about his prospects of landing the university's top job after seeing the Gallagher Bluedorn.

He explained how the arts are brought to life by the space, a space that benefits and impacts the university and the region.

Ken Hagen, project architect with OPN Architects, jokingly pointed out the much-needed addition of more bathrooms before expanding on the vision for the “transformative project” and expressing his joy at how everything comes together with the new lobby, lounge and concession and ticket areas.

Becky Mudd, chair of the Gallagher Bluedorn Advisory Board, noted the project is a “win” not just for supporters but the entire Cedar Valley. She described the venue's economic impact and the number of people who travel from outside the area to experience its entertainment offerings.

The project also will include seating improvements in the Great Hall, multiple drop-off areas, giant lobby and lounge windows, energy-efficient paneling and new collaborative office space.

The expansion will be on the southern side of the facility, adding 13,000 square feet to its footprint. In a typical year, the center hosts hundreds of events and serves more than 115,000 visitors, according to the university.

15 major cities where homebuyers can have the upper hand 15 major cities where homebuyers can have the upper hand #15. Orlando, Florida #14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania #13. Chicago, Illinois #12. Henderson, Nevada #11. Hialeah, Florida #10. Cleveland, Ohio #9. Houston, Texas #8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania #7. Detroit, Michigan #6. Scottsdale, Arizona #5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida #4. Hollywood, Florida #3. New Orleans, Louisiana #2. Miami, Florida #1. Macon, Georgia