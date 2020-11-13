UNI Foundation announces record-breaking fundraising year

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Foundation recorded its highest fundraising total in history, raising over $38.9 million last year.

“In a year unlike any other, UNI alumni and friends came together to support the University of Northern Iowa in record-breaking fashion,” Jim Jermier, vice president for university advancement and president of the UNI Foundation, said in a news release. “We are extremely grateful for the support and passion our alumni and friends have for the University of Northern Iowa and our students.”

Fundraising in the 2019-20 fiscal year increased 37% over the prior year, exceeding 2018-19 fundraising by $10.4 million. Annual contributions to the UNI Foundation over the past five years have averaged nearly $26 million. In total, 10,313 donors, corporations and foundations gave to support UNI during the year.

“We are here to foster student success and help each individual reach their academic, professional and personal life goals. It’s at the core of everything we do at UNI,” said UNI President Mark Nook in the release. “Fortunately, members of the Panther family recognize that, too, and have responded with extraordinary support.”