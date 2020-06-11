UNI forms new committee to address systemic racism

The new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee will advise UNI President Mark Nook on ways to increase the diversity of students and employees, overcome systemic barriers that impede opportunities for minority populations to reach their academic, professional, and personal life goals on campus, and ensure every member of the university enjoys a campus environment that is welcoming, equitable and inclusive.

“Given the recent rising of protesters and allies across the nation who are rightly challenging the systems of oppression that are so ingrained in this country, the work of this new committee is critical for our institution,” Nook said in a news release. “Our campus is ready for systemic change. We promise to be vigilant in addressing systemic oppression on campus and in society. The University of Northern Iowa must be an institution rich with opportunity, equality and the readiness to embrace each and every individual in our community. As a university, we are committed to creating an institution that recognizes and values every individual for the diversity they bring to our campus community.”