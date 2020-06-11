UNI forms new committee to address systemic racism

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa announced Wednesday the membership of a new committee tasked with identifying and addressing systemic racism on campus and in the community, with its work set to begin later this month.
The new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee will advise UNI President Mark Nook on ways to increase the diversity of students and employees, overcome systemic barriers that impede opportunities for minority populations to reach their academic, professional, and personal life goals on campus, and ensure every member of the university enjoys a campus environment that is welcoming, equitable and inclusive.
The committee will be chaired by Jamie Butler Chidozie, UNI’s director of diversity, inclusion and social justice, and co-chaired by Doug Mupasiri, department head and professor of mathematics.
“Given the recent rising of protesters and allies across the nation who are rightly challenging the systems of oppression that are so ingrained in this country, the work of this new committee is critical for our institution,” Nook said in a news release. “Our campus is ready for systemic change. We promise to be vigilant in addressing systemic oppression on campus and in society. The University of Northern Iowa must be an institution rich with opportunity, equality and the readiness to embrace each and every individual in our community. As a university, we are committed to creating an institution that recognizes and values every individual for the diversity they bring to our campus community.”
Chidozie, who has more than a decade of experience in higher education and is a respected advocate for students and employees, said she is ready to facilitate measurable change on campus.
“Engraved on the wall outside the UNI Center for Multicultural Education are the late Dr. Martin Luther King’s words, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ It is time for us, for UNI, to address the threat and pain of injustice. If we do not, injustice will spread,” Chidozie said.
The committee was formed after many months of research, listening sessions and conversations with stakeholders. It includes, employees, and a community representative to serve on the committee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!