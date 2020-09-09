UNI faculty union seeks more public data on positive COVID-19 tests

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s faculty union is pushing for more public data on positive COVID-19 tests of students and employees.
UNI began releasing aggregate testing data showing weekly positive cases Aug. 28 with online updates every Friday and Monday. Numbers for each week are gathered from the university’s student health center, which tests students with possible coronavirus symptoms. Starting with the past week, the information also includes the number of self-reported positive cases for students and employees, which may duplicate some of the health center figures.
However, UNI’s United Faculty would like that information to be broken out by students and employees. The union also would like reports to reflect geographic areas on campus where cases have occurred, including dormitories.
“For me, the most important data point is the number of faculty cases,” said Becky Hawbaker, the union’s president. United Faculty represents UNI’s nearly 650 full-time, part-time and adjunct faculty. She is concerned without breaking down testing data into those categories, faculty are in more danger of exposure and being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Other university staff such as custodians, public safety officers, dining room and dormitory workers are “even more vulnerable,” she added. “All of them are at greater risk than faculty.”
Hawbaker and Carissa Froyum, United Faculty vice president, met Tuesday with UNI’s attorney and the co-chairpersons of the university’s COVID-19 response team to discuss the possibility of providing more data.
“Their first response was ‘No, but let’s meet and talk more,’” said Hawbaker, who is also a member of the response team. Concerns remain, though, after the meeting.
“In terms of access to greater detailed information for those of us who are serving on the COVID response team, we were told we could have that access if we signed a confidentiality agreement,” she said. “But I believe that the union has a right to this information and that it should not be bound by a confidentiality agreement.
“We’re fighting for our access to that information, but we’re also fighting for everybody’s access,” said Hawbaker.
University officials did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment on the union’s concerns, but their reasoning likely revolves around privacy protection. When UNI announced test results would be routinely posted online, it said in a news release the data would be “shared in a way that protects individuals’ privacy.”
Hawbaker disputed that what the union is seeking would violate anyone’s privacy or reveal individual identities. “There is no one way to interpret confidentiality laws,” she said.
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act are frequently cited to shield the type of data the union wants access to. However, Hawbaker suggested the Clery Act, a consumer protection law, requires disclosure of the information. Under that law, universities receiving federal funds are required to disclose immediate threats to campus safety.
Both of the other regents’ institutions, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, do publicly break down their data by students and employees. She doesn’t see a reason for UNI’s current approach to reporting it “when we can see our other sister institutions are choosing to share information more transparently.”
Hawbaker added, “Up until now, we felt like we were part of a collaborative process” with UNI’s administration. But if positive faculty cases end up being traced back to classroom exposures that occurred due to the lack of information “that changes everything for me.”
In a letter to union members last week, United Faculty leadership said they had filed a formal information request for access to more data and would file a prohibited practices complaint with the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board if necessary. After Tuesday’s meeting, that is still a possibility, according to Hawbaker.
“We need to consult with our attorney and think about how to proceed,” she said.
Photos: Courier Photographer Brandon Pollock’s eye for nature
SOAKING UP SUNSHINE
BIRD BATH
BUGS AND BLOSSOMS
062720bp-wild-art-monarch
081820bp-wild-art-skywalk
082520bp-wild-art-goldfinch
SERENE DREAM
RISE AND SHINE
RISING ABOVE
072120bp-wild-art-comet
FISH AND WHISTLE
072020bp-wild-art-bee
LUNCH AMONG THE BLOOMS
A FIGHTING CHANCE
070720bp-wild-art
062720bp-wild-art-dew
062720bp-wild-art-coneflower
062720bp-wild-art-dewdrops
Dew drop in
BUSY BEE
PRECARIOUS PERCH
THERE BE DRAGONFILES
Tiger swallowtail burning bright
A WALK WITH A TYKE ON A BIKE
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.