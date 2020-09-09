UNI faculty union seeks more public data on positive COVID-19 tests

Hawbaker and Carissa Froyum, United Faculty vice president, met Tuesday with UNI’s attorney and the co-chairpersons of the university’s COVID-19 response team to discuss the possibility of providing more data.

“Their first response was ‘No, but let’s meet and talk more,’” said Hawbaker, who is also a member of the response team. Concerns remain, though, after the meeting.

“In terms of access to greater detailed information for those of us who are serving on the COVID response team, we were told we could have that access if we signed a confidentiality agreement,” she said. “But I believe that the union has a right to this information and that it should not be bound by a confidentiality agreement.

“We’re fighting for our access to that information, but we’re also fighting for everybody’s access,” said Hawbaker.

University officials did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment on the union’s concerns, but their reasoning likely revolves around privacy protection. When UNI announced test results would be routinely posted online, it said in a news release the data would be “shared in a way that protects individuals’ privacy.”