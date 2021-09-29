UNI faculty opt for less-combative stand on mask mandates

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Faculty Senate, after considering a resolution earlier this week to rebuff a Board of Regents prohibition of mask mandates by encouraging faculty to act “at their own discretion,” has opted for a less combative stance.

“The senate, as a body, could not endorse the position that unmasked students should be penalized, nor that faculty should violate the board’s guidance or state law, as this would be dissonant with our culture,” according to a statement from the UNI Faculty Senate.

“After discussing the matter in executive session, the senate voted, with no opposition, to postpone indefinitely the motion to support the senator’s statement.”

The proposed resolution from UNI biology professor and faculty senator Steve L. O’Kane Jr. urged faculty to “manage their own classroom in a way that maximizes their own and their students’ health and, by extension, the health of the broader university and local community.”

Although regents in May issued guidance barring its three public universities from mandating masks, vaccination or social distancing on campus — and requiring they return to a pre-pandemic level of in-person instruction this fall — O’Kane told The Gazette he’s already imposed a mask mandate in his class.