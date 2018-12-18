CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa faculty Tuesday proposed making up for a decade of wages that haven’t kept pace with inflation, as well as restoring language stripped out of their contract.
United Faculty’s initial bargaining proposal to the Iowa Board of Regents called for a 6.45 percent boost to salaries when the new contract takes effect July 1. The union proposed another 3.5 percent raise in the second year of the contract. In addition, it seeks to reserve an additional 2 percent in wage funds each year for merit pay increases awarded by department heads to individual faculty members.
The board proposed a 1 percent wage increase for each year.
DES MOINES — State negotiators on Monday offered 1 percent across-the-board wage increases f…
Nearly 650 full-time, part-time and adjunct faculty are covered by the contract. Current base wages range from about $40,620 for an instructor to $65,460 for a full professor. When faculty are hired, their salary is set above those base levels depending on a variety of factors, such as years of experience.
About 20 faculty members and students came to Seerley Hall’s Great Reading Room with signs to support the union’s executive committee in its proposal. There were also other labor leaders present in support.
Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president, told board negotiators she believed “that ultimately you will do the right thing and we will agree to a fair, equitable, even generous compensation increase” along with returning to “contractual protections” for tenure, grievances, workload, health and safety. “I base this on two years of productive, collaborative work and dialogue with UNI administration on a number of fronts,” she said.
Changes were made to state law limiting public employee collective bargaining before the two sides negotiated the current contract, which went into effect July 1, 2017. The law made bargaining illegal on some subjects, like insurance, which were removed from the contract. It also enabled the board to remove all items other than base wages from the contract, although those components became part of the faculty handbook.
“We are just making a proposal based on the existing contract,” said Michael Galloway, an attorney with Ahlers & Cooney in Des Moines who represents the board. He noted “this is a contract of the Board of Regents” rather than UNI’s administration. “We hope to resolve this pretty efficiently and quickly with a voluntary agreement.”
Hawbaker suggested bringing removed items back into the contract would make the process smoother.
“Restoring this language costs you nothing in dollars and cents but buys you an increase in trust and morale,” she said. “It will put you on Santa’s ‘nice’ list for sure.”
Hawbaker called the 1.1 percent salary increase received in 2017 a “devastating impact” on the contract because it was “an amount that did not keep pace with inflation, a pattern we found going back nearly 10 years.” What she said were “significant increases” to insurance costs and no more merit pay “resulted in a significant pay cut to faculty over the last two years that has led to many financial hardships.”
Galloway noted the board’s proposal didn’t start with a zero percent wage increase for a reason.
“We don’t want it to start at zero because we don’t want it to be at zero — nor at 1 (percent), to be quite honest,” he said. When asked about the “eroded wages” of faculty over the years, Galloway added that “we would absolutely take that into consideration” during negotiations. He warned, however, that the board still has only “limited funds” available for salary increases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.