UNI faculty awarded $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities

CEDAR FALLS — A team of University of Northern Iowa faculty was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The highly competitive Humanities Connection Grant is for a project entitled "Humanities for Civic Education: Preparing Teachers and Students for Engaged Citizenship."
Through this national grant, a team of faculty from across three colleges that span the humanities, education and social sciences – including the Jacobson Center for Comprehensive Literacy – will create coursework and requirements for a 12-hour interdisciplinary certificate. “Civic Literacy and Engagement” will be part of the new UNI Foundational Inquiry general education program.
This certificate will center the humanities in civic education and will encourage students to explore their obligations as citizens, both in the classroom and outside of it. As one of the members of the panel reviewing the proposal noted, due to UNI's role in educating future teachers, the certificate has "the potential to improve civic education in the state as a whole."
“This grant recognizes the crucial role of the humanities in fostering the development of educated and engaged citizens, which is a fundamental goal of a UNI education,” stated Susan Hill, project director. “Since many of our graduates stay in Iowa and work in many different fields, including education, health care, and business, we are thrilled to receive national support for a project that will benefit Iowa well into the future.”
The project team for the grant includes:
Thaddeus Atzmon, research coordinator, Jacobson Center for Comprehensive Literacy
Benjamin Forsyth, director of educator preparation
Susan Hill, department head and professor of philosophy & world religions and project director (PD)
Jennifer McNabb, department head and professor of history, co-PD
Lori Norton-Meier, director, Jacobson Center for Comprehensive Literacy
Jim O'Loughlin, department head and professor of languages & literatures, co-PD
Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, co-PD
Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available online at neh.gov.
1 of 17
RodCon - I
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 9
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - G
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - A
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 8
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - H
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 6
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COUIRER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 5
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 3
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - F
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - B
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 1
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - E
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - D
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 2
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - 4
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
RodCon - C
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.