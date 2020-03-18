UNI extends online classes, cancels commencement as regents declare emergency

CEDAR FALLS — Virtual instruction starting Monday at the University of Northern Iowa will continue through the spring and summer, President Mark Nook announced Wednesday.

An email from Nook's office sent to the UNI community also noted spring commencement ceremonies will be cancelled. The changes, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, are being made "in adherence to the continued guidance from the Iowa Board of Regents as well as state and national officials regarding protecting public health," said the email.

In addition, the university is reducing the number of students in the dorms to only those who have no other housing options. UNI public relations manager Steve Schmadeke said that is being done "in an effort to maximize social distancing precautions." He said "a very small number" of students will remain in the dorms, but didn't have information on who they would be or exactly how many would be included.

Iowa and Iowa State universities made a similar announcement that spring commencement ceremonies are cancelled, a limited amount of students will be able to live in the dorms and all courses will be online this spring. Those classes will get underway a week later, on March 30, at the University of Iowa.