UNI expanding access for Meskwakis as they work together on land stewardship statement

“We are honored to be partnering with UNI in the land stewardship project,” added Meskwaki Tribal Chair Judith Bender in the release. “The plans that are being developed mean our students will have an easier time adjusting to university life, thus helping them to a better chance of reaching graduation.”

The initiatives grew out of a conversation that Nook and Morse had with the tribal council in July. That visit was spurred by faculty, staff and students who had “raised the questions about the way we could grow in partnership” with the Meskwaki and other native people, said Morse.

“Currently, we have less than 1% of our student population from a native or indigenous background,” he added. “Our goals here are not only to increase that number but to make sure they know they are part of the Panther family.” That will mean ensuring “our native students have the resources to be successful.”

A group is working with the Meskwaki Settlement School on the summer program that will help young people learn about the college experience. UNI’s Office of Student Success and Retention is also collaborating with the school’s higher education program to promote college readiness for students.