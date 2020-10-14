UNI expanding access for Meskwakis as they work together on land stewardship statement

CEDAR FALLS — An education at the University of Northern Iowa will be more accessible for members of the Meskwaki Nation as several initiatives announced this week are put in place.
Among those are reinstating a summer school program for the tribe’s youths that ended in 2017 and creating new scholarships.
In addition, UNI will acknowledge its campus sits on the traditional homeland of indigenous people — including the Meskwaki, who are helping the university develop a land stewardship statement.
“We have a work group of faculty, staff, students and members of the Meskwaki tribe working on a draft statement now,” said Andrew Morse, UNI’s assistant to the president for board and governmental relations. Shared governance groups around the campus will review the draft before formal adoption, he noted, so others understand how it “can influence and guide our work in years to come.”
The Meskwaki, who live on more than 3,000 acres in Tama County, were dispossessed of their homelands in a series of land concessions with the U.S. government in 1845. Twelve years later, the tribe bought the first 80 acres of its settlement. Tama County is south of Black Hawk County.
“We have important work ahead to continue stewarding this land to meet the mission of the university to promote the success of each individual who will call this place home for years and generations to come,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a news release.
“We are honored to be partnering with UNI in the land stewardship project,” added Meskwaki Tribal Chair Judith Bender in the release. “The plans that are being developed mean our students will have an easier time adjusting to university life, thus helping them to a better chance of reaching graduation.”
The initiatives grew out of a conversation that Nook and Morse had with the tribal council in July. That visit was spurred by faculty, staff and students who had “raised the questions about the way we could grow in partnership” with the Meskwaki and other native people, said Morse.
Support Local Journalism
“Currently, we have less than 1% of our student population from a native or indigenous background,” he added. “Our goals here are not only to increase that number but to make sure they know they are part of the Panther family.” That will mean ensuring “our native students have the resources to be successful.”
A group is working with the Meskwaki Settlement School on the summer program that will help young people learn about the college experience. UNI’s Office of Student Success and Retention is also collaborating with the school’s higher education program to promote college readiness for students.
Scholarships will be developed for students who graduate from the Meskwaki school or South Tama High School for those who choose to enroll at UNI.
Morse said the scholarships will cover the full cost of tuition and fees through a combination of federal and institutional grants. They will be open to students who are part of an underrepresented minority group, come from low-income families or are first-generation college students, and participate in the federal Trio programs. Students can qualify for a scholarship if they meet at least two of the criteria.
UNI also will work to establish a student organization focused on honoring native and indigenous cultures as well as enhance campus engagement opportunities for those students.
In addition, the university is working to establish a program for faculty to support the professional development of language and culture teachers at the Meskwaki Settlement School.
“We are developing a plan that would put our educators onsite for the professional development,” said Morse. “Being an educator is sort of a life-long work-in-progress. This is one opportunity that we are helping to provide for the teachers in the school.”
Collection of photos from UNI’s UNIty march
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!