UNI exhibit examines the witnesses of the Holocaust

CEDAR FALLS — A new exhibit at the University of Northern Iowa examines the millions of ordinary people who witnessed the Holocaust, challenging the commonly held notion that its tragedies were perpetrated far from the view of ordinary citizens.

The exhibit, “Some Were Neighbors: Collaboration & Complicity in the Holocaust,” will be on display now until March 8 in the Learning Commons Exhibition Wall on the main floor of Rod Library.

In contrast to most exhibits on the Holocaust, in which attention is primarily on the architects, perpetrators and victims of mass murder, the focus of “Some Were Neighbors” is on the millions of ordinary people who witnessed the crimes of the Holocaust.

“One of the aims of the exhibit is to underscore, for our own times, each individual’s responsibilities when our ‘neighbors’ are threatened by neglect, animosity or imminent danger,” said Stephen Gaies, director of the UNI Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and professor emeritus in the department of languages and literature.