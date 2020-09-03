UNI enrollment drops 975 students amidst COVID-19 concerns

CEDAR FALLS — A global pandemic is contributing to a slide in the University of Northern Iowa's enrollment, continuing this fall for the third year.
But despite a 975-student decline from a year ago, officials point to positive growth in the number of freshmen, out-of-state students and racial diversity plus a near record-high retention rate.
UNI announced Thursday an overall enrollment of 9,522 students as of Aug. 28, the university's fall census date. That is a drop of 2,385 students since the fall of 2017, when enrollment was essentially unchanged from the year before.
In a news release, President Mark Nook highlighted the toll of the coronavirus on student numbers for the current year.
"The impact of COVID-19 has been profound," he said. "Like all universities, we know we have our work cut out for us."
Officials pointed to signs that some incoming Panthers opted to delay starting school amid uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point in time, new freshmen who plan to begin classes in the spring semester is more than double last year’s number.
The university also saw a slight decline in resident transfer students, which it said reflects a decision by some to delay a switch in the current environment.
"The world looks much different than when students may have first applied," Nook noted. "But we’re confident that the world-class, affordable education UNI offers will continue to attract students and that, working together, we will deliver that education in this unprecedented time. We’re excited to see our students succeed and greatly appreciate the trust they’ve placed in UNI."
A good portion of this fall’s decrease was in part-time student enrollment, the university said, including one- to three-credit continuing education workshops for teachers and other professionals that were not offered this fall. Those reductions alone account for approximately one-third of the decline in fall 2020 enrollment.
Other indicators moved in a positive direction. UNI saw the size of its freshman class increase slightly, going from 1,465 students last fall to 1,482 this year.
In reviewing the growing freshmen class, officials said the university's out-of-state recruitment efforts yielded much higher non-resident counts – an increase of 38.1% this fall. And in a reflection of UNI’s strategic efforts to recruit more students of color, the university also welcomed its most diverse new student class ever. More than 12.1% of new freshmen and 18.1% of new transfer students enrolled this semester self-reported as members of racial and ethnic minority groups – a jump from 9.6% and 15.5%, respectively, last fall.
"We are proud to see our freshman, out-of-state, and retention numbers growing, but it is an especially welcome sign to see our most diverse freshman class in history," said Nook. "While the university continues to find ways to make UNI a more inclusive place for all students and employees, this is an important milestone I hope we repeat each year."
A UNI spokesman said the enrollment count includes students attending the university through a new partnership with Des Moines Area Community College. Students stay on that campus for their junior and senior years but earn bachelor's degrees through the university. The number of students attending at DMACC this fall wasn't available.
Along with COVID-19 and growing immigration challenges, officials said the lower overall count reflects UNI's success in increasing its three- and five-year graduation rates.
UNI students are taking less time to graduate, which reduces overall enrollment but is a benefit for students who will graduate sooner and with less debt, beginning their careers or entering graduate or professional school more quickly. According to the university, student debt is $5,000 below the national average and $6,000 below the state's average upon graduation.
UNI's retention rate for first-year students returning this fall for a second year is 85.5%, an increase of more than two percentage points over last year and more than 15% above the national average for four-year universities.
To help keep the Panther community healthy, UNI began classes a week earlier this year and will end the semester in late November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Our students this fall will be celebrated for their resiliency," Kristin Woods, interim associate vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. "UNI students have navigated many challenges over the past several months with personalized outreach and guidance from faculty and staff."
