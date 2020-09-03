UNI enrollment drops 975 students amidst COVID-19 concerns

"We are proud to see our freshman, out-of-state, and retention numbers growing, but it is an especially welcome sign to see our most diverse freshman class in history," said Nook. "While the university continues to find ways to make UNI a more inclusive place for all students and employees, this is an important milestone I hope we repeat each year."

A UNI spokesman said the enrollment count includes students attending the university through a new partnership with Des Moines Area Community College. Students stay on that campus for their junior and senior years but earn bachelor's degrees through the university. The number of students attending at DMACC this fall wasn't available.

Along with COVID-19 and growing immigration challenges, officials said the lower overall count reflects UNI's success in increasing its three- and five-year graduation rates.

UNI students are taking less time to graduate, which reduces overall enrollment but is a benefit for students who will graduate sooner and with less debt, beginning their careers or entering graduate or professional school more quickly. According to the university, student debt is $5,000 below the national average and $6,000 below the state's average upon graduation.