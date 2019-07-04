CEDAR FALLS — The dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa has announced she is stepping down to take a new job in New Jersey.
Gaetane Jean-Marie, Ph.D., announced in a letter to members of the College of Education Advisory Council Wednesday that after three years at UNI she will be moving east to take on the position of dean of the College of Education at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J.
“As a New Jersey native, this is an opportunity for me to return home and lead a college like UNI filled with great promise and potential,” she wrote.
She was named dean of the College of Education and the Richard O. Jacobson Endowed Chair of Leadership in Education at UNI in early 2016. She has a doctorate in leadership and cultural studies from the University of North Carolina, and a master’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s in political science from Rutgers University.
Jean-Marie told the advisory council members she is most proud of accomplishing a structural and programmatic transformation such as the department engaging in strategic enrollment management, enhancing student support services and building community through the Office of Advising.
“Yet we have more work to do. As our nation becomes more diverse racially and ethnically, it is critical that the next generation of education, health and human service professionals we are training reflect this diversity,” she wrote.
