UNI designated a Military Spouse Friendly School

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has earned a Military Spouse Friendly School designation for its efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military spouses.

For the past four years, UNI has also earned a gold status Military Friendly School designation for its efforts to welcome and support veteran and active-military students to help them achieve academic success.

UNI was one of 346 schools chosen from a list of more than 1,200 institutions vying for military friendly designation. The schools that made the 2022-23 list were those that have instituted policies to address the concerns and needs of military spouses and their families. Additionally, they have constructed their admissions, retention, career counseling and mentoring programs to help alleviate the difficulties faced by military spouses, and are offering flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation.

Compiled annually by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list is based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0