CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon exceeded its fundraising goal for the year by more than $60,000.
The effort to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network culminated Saturday with the eighth annual Big Event at Maucker Union. When the student-run event ended at midnight, organizers revealed $680,464.08 had been raised.
Last year, UNI Dance Marathon raised more than $553,700, and this year they planned to exceed that with a goal of $620,000. The children’s hospital receives all contributions collected by the volunteer-operated nonprofit organization.
About 850 students were dancing and hanging out with the “miracles kids” facing life-threatening illnesses or injuries who are treated at the hospital. Along with dancing, participants could do crafts, play in inflatables, dance at the silent disco and even raise more money.
One of the big hits of the day was the gong in the main room. Dancers were able to ring it for every $100 they raised during the day. When they did, the entire room would stop and cheer.
In a news release, UNI Dance Marathon extended its thanks to sponsors who either donated money, time, food or supplies for the event. “Without your help, the event would not have been as successful or fun,” said the statement. Organizers also thanked “every single donor who made this fundraising total possible.”
For more information, go to www.unidancemarathon.com.
