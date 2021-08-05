UNI-CUE's Talent Search hoping to engage more black males with help of new staff

WATERLOO — For decades, Educational Talent Search has been an important avenue helping prepare Waterloo Community Schools’ students from low-income families to get a college education.
But the federally funded program based at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education may be positioned to better engage a certain segment of the 1,200 sixth- through 12th-grade students it works with.
In recent years, turnover on the Talent Search staff has led to the hiring of several Black men. With De’Carlos Anderson becoming the program’s director in February, that now includes four of the seven staff.
“How often do you see that in the state of Iowa or in the Cedar Valley?” said Anderson, a Waterloo native who returned to the community after more than 20 years in California. He spent some of that time working as an educator.
Other Black men on the Talent Search staff include educational counselor Astor Williams, who started in November; Trio coordinator Jonathan Cox, who has worked with the program for more than a year; and senior counselor Carlos Frazier, who has been with it for four years. Williams and Frazier are also Waterloo natives. Cox, from Springfield, Ill., is a UNI graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and returned to the Cedar Valley 26 years ago to work at his alma mater.
Educational counselors Lori Dale and Sarah Cohen and secretary Rachel Moore are the other members of the Talent Search staff.
Anderson is hoping that critical mass of Black men will help the team to reach and retain more Black male students in the program. Two-thirds of those it serves have to meet the low-income guidelines and be potential first-generation college students whose parents haven’t earned a bachelor’s degree.
“It’s easier for them to see themselves in us,” he explained, of the Black male participants. Anderson added that the men can serve as “positive male role models” for the students. Some low-income families are headed by a single parent, meaning there might not be a father figure in the children’s lives.
Anderson referenced the academic difficulties of some Black males in the Waterloo Schools and a report from several years ago by the 24/7 Wall Street website that listed Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the worst place for Black people to live.
“I am very passionate about the Waterloo community,” he said, noting the program’s staff have opportunities for “breaking down barriers and providing resources for our young, Black males. We have skin in the game.”
“We can focus on these young men and help them excel,” said Frazier.
“With African-American males, the achievement gap is so great,” said Williams. Those academically struggling students will get to know the men as they work with them, he said, and hear “our stories” of finding success in school and work. “Seeing us in those positions, helping them and supporting them – hopefully that will help to close the achievement gap, too.”
Before coming to UNI-CUE, Anderson was assistant director of student success and retention for the university in Cedar Falls. Previously, he worked as a student success specialist and a workforce development specialist, both at Hawkeye Community College.
In California, he spent a year with Sacramento State University, serving as the special assistant to the associate athletic director of external affairs. He also worked for the Oakland Unified School District from 2011 to 2015. Anderson held positions as a high school teacher, athletic coach and academic coach.
He has an associate’s degree from Laney College and a master’s degree in public administration from the Keller Graduate School. Both institutions are in Oakland, Calif. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University in Ames.
Anderson hopes to target some Talent Search programming to student athletes in Waterloo Schools, similar to an initiative he was part of in Oakland.
“It’s a model that we used out there for inner-city kids,” he said, although it didn’t involve Educational Talent Search. “We are meeting with the district and trying to see how we can set that up.” He believes the programming will help to raise the grade point averages of athletes who are struggling academically.
Talent Search counselors spend time at Waterloo’s middle and high schools, holding sessions with students and advising them on classes to take. They also offer career and cultural field trips for middle school students and college visits for high school students. ACT tutoring help and assistance with the college admissions process are other services the program provides.
Another new outreach effort for the program is virtual reality equipment being used with some of the sessions to help educate students and transport them to other places. In addition, the equipment connects students to STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – another potential career area that may interest them.
“There’s so many avenues that I think we provide,” said Cox. “We’re targeting students that more or less would be left behind” without the Talent Search opportunities.