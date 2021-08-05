UNI-CUE's Talent Search hoping to engage more black males with help of new staff

Anderson is hoping that critical mass of Black men will help the team to reach and retain more Black male students in the program. Two-thirds of those it serves have to meet the low-income guidelines and be potential first-generation college students whose parents haven’t earned a bachelor’s degree.

“It’s easier for them to see themselves in us,” he explained, of the Black male participants. Anderson added that the men can serve as “positive male role models” for the students. Some low-income families are headed by a single parent, meaning there might not be a father figure in the children’s lives.

Anderson referenced the academic difficulties of some Black males in the Waterloo Schools and a report from several years ago by the 24/7 Wall Street website that listed Waterloo-Cedar Falls as the worst place for Black people to live.

“I am very passionate about the Waterloo community,” he said, noting the program’s staff have opportunities for “breaking down barriers and providing resources for our young, Black males. We have skin in the game.”

“We can focus on these young men and help them excel,” said Frazier.