UNI-CUE's Educational Talent Search to host fifth Men of Change Conference

WATERLOO — The fifth-annual Men of Change Conference will take place Friday at Hawkeye Community College's Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is sponsored by the Educational Talent Search program at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, Hawkeye Community College, CUNA Mutual and I Believe Leadership & Sports Academy. The Adult Learning Center is located at 120 Jefferson St. in Waterloo.

A total of 65 minority youth in grades 6-12 from the Waterloo Community School District’s middle and high schools will attend the conference. This year’s theme is men of color in the workplace and the conference will give attendees the opportunity to engage with minority community leaders on future career opportunities. The goal of Men of Change is to encourage students to step up and make a change in their own lives and within their communities.

“I really enjoy putting the Men of Change conference together each year for these young men to engage in positive communication with other men that look like them about topics and issues that are prevalent in the minority community,” said Carlos Frazier, senior counselor for Educational Talent Search. “I think it is important to put these young men in front of positive male role models early in their lives and as often as possible.

"Giving these young men the opportunity to talk about topics like mental health, employment, college life and self-care is important because they may not otherwise have the opportunity to discuss them with a parent or friend," he added. "We are trying to create lifetime relationships with these young men and the men in our community.”

This year’s guest speakers will include UNI Executive Vice President and Provost José Herrera and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. In addition, there will be several breakout sessions led by men who work in banking, restaurant management, law enforcement, investing and other industries. Minority male student-athletes from the UNI will also be sharing their struggles, challenges and success stories of being at a predominately white institution.

