UNI-CUE to hold school supply distribution Saturday

WATERLOO — School supplies will be distributed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.

The “Welcome Back” event is hosted by the Educational Talent Search program and UNI-CUE, which is located at 800 Sycamore St. Back-to-school items students need for classes will be handed out. Students will receive pocket folders, highlighters, composition notebooks, pencils, pens, lined paper, binders, pencil pouches, glue sticks and masks.

Masks will be required for the pickup, and participants will be able to remain in their vehicles at all times. Volunteers will help people through a check-in process.

The mission of Educational Talent Search is to encourage, inspire, challenge and support students in their efforts to achieve academic success with the goal of enrollment in a post-secondary educational institution.

