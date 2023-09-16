WATERLOO – Five students have been awarded $4,000 to help cover the cost of tuition and other college-related expenses from thanks to scholarships from the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.
The funding was made possible through the Academic Attainment Fund, which was established with a grant from TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Fund.
The recipients are:
- Sophie Brown, of Independence, attending the University of Iowa
- William Clark III, of Waterloo, attending Coe College
- Emily Erdelt, of Independence, attending the University of Northern Iowa
- Sierra Meeks, of Waterloo, attending the University of Arizona
- Shaw Meh, of Waterloo, attending Hawkeye Community College
To be eligible, students must participate in one of UNI-CUE's TRIO programs, which are federally funded by the U.S. department of Education and hosted by UNI. As long as each student meets eligibility requirements and funding remains available, the $4,000 scholarships may be renewed each year.