WATERLOO – Five students have been awarded $4,000 to help cover the cost of tuition and other college-related expenses from thanks to scholarships from the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.

The funding was made possible through the Academic Attainment Fund, which was established with a grant from TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Fund.

The recipients are:

Sophie Brown, of Independence, attending the University of Iowa

William Clark III, of Waterloo, attending Coe College

Emily Erdelt, of Independence, attending the University of Northern Iowa

Sierra Meeks, of Waterloo, attending the University of Arizona

Shaw Meh, of Waterloo, attending Hawkeye Community College

To be eligible, students must participate in one of UNI-CUE's TRIO programs, which are federally funded by the U.S. department of Education and hosted by UNI. As long as each student meets eligibility requirements and funding remains available, the $4,000 scholarships may be renewed each year.

