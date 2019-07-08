WATERLOO — The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center at UNI-CUE, along with Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, UNI Military & Veteran Student Services, and Hawkeye Community College Military and Veterans Services, will host a Veterans Resource Event & Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St.
Veterans, current military personnel, and their families can meet with local service providers about community resources. Experts in the field of VA benefits, legal counseling, money management, education, health care, employment, and more will be available.
Representatives from the offices of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer will be available from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. for a 20-minute Q&A session.
This event is free and open to the public with special invitation to TRIO EOC/UNI military participants.
For more information, contact Kathy Martin, director of the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center, at 273-4774 or kathy.martin@uni.edu.
