UNI-CUE receives Future Ready Iowa grant to assist Waterloo youths in getting summer internships

WATERLOO — High school-age youths in Waterloo will receive assistance in getting summer internships for certain career fields after state funding was awarded to the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.
The $87,338 grant was one of 26 recently announced as part of the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program. The funds are intended to provide high school youths with internship opportunities that allow them to prepare for high-demand careers, to gain work experience, and to develop skills necessary to succeed in the workplace.
Geater Machining & Manufacturing in Independence was the only other Northeast Iowa recipient of the grant. The company was awarded $49,387.
A total of $1.61 million will be distributed to the awarded projects, which will serve 560 young people. Amounts for each program range from $5,900 to $246,720.
UNI-CUE's Waterloo Summer Internship Academy will address local barriers including transportation and access to technology in the fields of information technology, engineering, business, management, finance, and education. Participants will work up to 40 hours per week. They will also have a mentor and attend workshops.
At Geater, participants will be exposed to careers in advanced manufacturing, complete safety training, learn about job-seeking skills and receive an employee review on industry competencies at the end of their experience. Students will rotate through positions at the factory to gain knowledge in different areas.
“These projects not only expand students’ understanding of exciting career opportunities available in their own communities but strengthen the local talent pipeline for Iowa employers looking to grow,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release.
Employers, nonprofits, educational institutions, and community groups are among the awardees, with programs providing internships to high school youths including those who are at risk of not graduating or are from under-represented communities in the Iowa workforce. Programs must last at least six weeks and include developing soft skills and working with or for local employers in high-demand occupations.
“Employers get a significant return for their investments of time and resources as they develop relationships with future employees and help students learn skills needed in any workplace,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in the news release.
Future Ready Iowa aims to ensure 70% of Iowans in the workforce ages 25-64 have education and training beyond high school by the year 2025. For more information about the initiative, go online to futurereadyiowa.gov.