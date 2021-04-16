UNI-CUE receives Future Ready Iowa grant to assist Waterloo youths in getting summer internships

WATERLOO — High school-age youths in Waterloo will receive assistance in getting summer internships for certain career fields after state funding was awarded to the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education.

The $87,338 grant was one of 26 recently announced as part of the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program. The funds are intended to provide high school youths with internship opportunities that allow them to prepare for high-demand careers, to gain work experience, and to develop skills necessary to succeed in the workplace.

Geater Machining & Manufacturing in Independence was the only other Northeast Iowa recipient of the grant. The company was awarded $49,387.

A total of $1.61 million will be distributed to the awarded projects, which will serve 560 young people. Amounts for each program range from $5,900 to $246,720.

UNI-CUE's Waterloo Summer Internship Academy will address local barriers including transportation and access to technology in the fields of information technology, engineering, business, management, finance, and education. Participants will work up to 40 hours per week. They will also have a mentor and attend workshops.

